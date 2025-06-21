Making your own bean bag is a fun and practical project that adds comfort and style to any room. A bean bag can be used for sitting, lounging, or as a playful cushion. With basic sewing skills and the right materials, you can create one at home in just a few steps. Here is how to make a bean bag.

Gather Your Materials

To make a bean bag, you will need strong fabric like cotton, denim, or canvas, a sewing machine or needle and thread, scissors, measuring tape, pins, and a zipper or Velcro strip. For filling, you can use polystyrene beads, shredded foam, or even dry beans for a heavier feel. Choose the Size and Shape

Decide how big you want your bean bag to be. A medium-sized bag could be about 90cm in diameter. You can make it round, oval, or pear-shaped. Draw and cut a pattern on paper first if you need guidance. Cut the Fabric Pieces

Cut two identical pieces for the top and bottom panels, and a long rectangular piece for the side. Make sure you add an extra 1–2cm around the edges for sewing. If you want a more shaped bean bag, cut extra panels to create a dome-like structure. Sew the Panels Together

Start by sewing the side panel to the top panel. Use pins to hold the fabric in place as you stitch. Once done, attach the bottom panel the same way, leaving a space for inserting the filling. For added strength, sew around the seams twice. Add the Closure

Insert a zipper or Velcro strip in the opening you left. This will allow you to remove or add filling when needed. Make sure the closure is secure and easy to open and close. Fill the Bean Bag

Carefully pour the filling into the bean bag through the opening. Fill it to about three-quarters full, so it’s soft and comfortable. Be cautious if using polystyrene beads, as they are very light and can spill easily. Close and Test

Once filled, close the zipper or Velcro securely. Press the bean bag from different sides to make sure it’s evenly filled and comfortable. Adjust the amount of filling if necessary. Use and Enjoy

Place the bean bag in your favorite spot and enjoy your handmade creation. It’s great for relaxing, reading, or even for kids to play on.

