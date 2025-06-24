A biltong cake is a creative, savoury alternative to traditional sweet cakes—perfect for birthdays, braais, or anyone who loves South African flavours. Made mostly with layers of biltong and cheese or other meats, it’s more of a stacked meat platter shaped like a cake than a baked dessert. Here’s how to make a biltong cake at home.

Ingredients and Tools

To start, you’ll need biltong (sliced or powdered), blocks of cheese (like cheddar or gouda), cold meats (optional), cream cheese or soft cheese for spreading, toothpicks or skewers, and a serving board. You’ll also need a knife, grater, and a round mold or cake tin (optional) to shape your layers. Choose a Base for the Cake

Cut thick cheese slices or use a block of cheese as the bottom layer. This gives your cake structure. Alternatively, you can use a round bread base if you prefer a softer foundation. Place this on your serving board. Add a Layer of Cream Cheese or Spread

Spread a thin layer of cream cheese or your chosen soft cheese on the base to help the layers stick together. This also adds creaminess and flavour. Stack with Biltong

Add a generous layer of sliced or powdered biltong on top of the spread. You can shape it evenly around the edges to give it a round cake-like appearance. Repeat the process: layer cheese or cold meats, add spread, then more biltong. Repeat Layers to Desired Height

Continue layering cheese and biltong until your cake reaches the height you want. Use soft cheese between layers to hold everything together. You can mix in other ingredients like salami, olives, or gherkins for variety. Shape and Secure the Cake

If using a cake mold or ring, press the layers inside to keep the cake neat and round. Once done, gently remove the mold. Use toothpicks or skewers around the cake to hold the layers if needed—just remember to remove them before serving. Decorate the Top

Finish the cake by covering the top with a thick layer of grated biltong, slices of biltong curls, and bits of cheese. You can also add herbs, cherry tomatoes, or pickles as garnish. Chill and Serve

Place the cake in the fridge for about 30 minutes so it firms up slightly. Slice it like a regular cake and serve cold or at room temperature.

