A homemade bong can be created using simple materials found around the house. While store-bought bongs are designed for safety and efficiency, a DIY version may be used in places where access is limited. This guide is for educational purposes only and assumes responsible, legal use according to local laws. Here is how to make a bong.

1 Materials

You will need an empty plastic bottle (500ml or 1L), a pen tube or metal stem for a downstem, aluminium foil or a small bowl piece, water, and something to poke holes (like a knife or screwdriver). Optional materials include tape for sealing and a lighter to shape parts safely.

Prepare the Bottle

Rinse and dry the bottle thoroughly. This will be the body of your bong. Keep the cap off for airflow, or poke a hole in it if needed. Make the Downstem Hole

About halfway down the bottle, poke a hole at a 45-degree angle. The hole should be just big enough to fit the pen tube or metal stem snugly. Make sure the stem can reach below the waterline when inserted. Insert the Downstem

Take apart a pen and use the empty tube as your downstem, or use a metal pipe or straw that won’t melt. Insert it through the angled hole and secure it with tape if it’s loose. The bottom should sit in water when the bottle is filled. Create the Bowl

Mold a small bowl from aluminium foil. Shape it like a cup and poke a few tiny holes in the bottom. Place it at the end of the downstem. If you have a real bowl piece, use that instead—it’s safer and more durable. Add Water

Pour enough water into the bottle so that the bottom of the downstem is submerged by about 2–3 centimetres. This helps cool and filter the smoke. Make a Carb Hole (Optional)

On the opposite side of the downstem, near the bottom, poke a small hole for airflow. This is called a carb hole and lets you control the airflow by covering and uncovering it while inhaling. Test and Use

Place your herbal mixture in the foil bowl. Light it while gently inhaling through the bottle’s mouthpiece. If the smoke pulls through and bubbles in the water, your bong is working.

