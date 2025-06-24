Making a CD cover is a creative way to give your music, video, or data disc a personal touch. Whether you’re designing it for a school project, a music album, or a gift, a handmade CD cover adds professionalism and personality. Here’s how to make a cd cover easily using paper and basic tools.
- Materials
You will need plain or coloured A4 paper or light cardstock, a pencil, ruler, scissors, glue (optional), and pens or markers for decoration. You can also use printed images if you’d like to add a photo or graphic.
- Measure the CD
A standard CD measures about 12cm in diameter. For a square cover, each panel (front and back) should be roughly 12cm by 12cm. Leave extra space around the edges if you’re folding the cover to hold the CD securely.
- Design the Layout
Decide if you want a front and back cover only or a folded case. For a folded case, draw a rectangle measuring about 24cm wide and 12cm high. Add a spine (about 1cm to 1.5cm wide) between the front and back panels. Add side flaps if you want to create a pocket to hold the CD.
- Cut and Fold the Paper
Use scissors to cut the outline of your CD cover design. Fold along the lines using a ruler to keep the edges sharp. If you’re making a folded pocket, fold the side flaps inward and glue or tape the bottom and side edges to form a sleeve.
- Add Titles and Information
On the front panel, write the name of the album, artist, or content. On the back, you can include a list of songs, tracks, or details about the CD. Make the text clear and easy to read.
- Decorate Creatively
Add colours, illustrations, stickers, or printed pictures to make the cover attractive. Keep the design clean and balanced—avoid overcrowding the space. Use contrasting colours to highlight the title.
- Insert the CD
Once everything is dry and folded neatly, slide the CD inside. Make sure it fits snugly without tearing the cover.
