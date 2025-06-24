Making a CD cover is a creative way to give your music, video, or data disc a personal touch. Whether you’re designing it for a school project, a music album, or a gift, a handmade CD cover adds professionalism and personality. Here’s how to make a cd cover easily using paper and basic tools.

Materials

You will need plain or coloured A4 paper or light cardstock, a pencil, ruler, scissors, glue (optional), and pens or markers for decoration. You can also use printed images if you’d like to add a photo or graphic. Measure the CD

A standard CD measures about 12cm in diameter. For a square cover, each panel (front and back) should be roughly 12cm by 12cm. Leave extra space around the edges if you’re folding the cover to hold the CD securely. Design the Layout

Decide if you want a front and back cover only or a folded case. For a folded case, draw a rectangle measuring about 24cm wide and 12cm high. Add a spine (about 1cm to 1.5cm wide) between the front and back panels. Add side flaps if you want to create a pocket to hold the CD. Cut and Fold the Paper

Use scissors to cut the outline of your CD cover design. Fold along the lines using a ruler to keep the edges sharp. If you’re making a folded pocket, fold the side flaps inward and glue or tape the bottom and side edges to form a sleeve. Add Titles and Information

On the front panel, write the name of the album, artist, or content. On the back, you can include a list of songs, tracks, or details about the CD. Make the text clear and easy to read. Decorate Creatively

Add colours, illustrations, stickers, or printed pictures to make the cover attractive. Keep the design clean and balanced—avoid overcrowding the space. Use contrasting colours to highlight the title. Insert the CD

Once everything is dry and folded neatly, slide the CD inside. Make sure it fits snugly without tearing the cover.

