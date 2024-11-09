Creating GIFs on WhatsApp is a fun way to add personality and emotion to your messages. Whether you want to convert a short video or record a new one, WhatsApp makes it easy to turn videos into GIFs and share them instantly. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make a GIF on WhatsApp.

Open a Chat in WhatsApp

To start, open the chat where you’d like to send the GIF.

Open WhatsApp and select the chat you want to share your GIF in. You can choose an individual contact or a group chat.

Access the Video Option

WhatsApp allows you to convert videos into GIFs, so begin by selecting the video option:

In the message box, tap on the paperclip icon (for Android) or the “+” sign (for iOS).

If you have an existing video saved on your phone, choose Gallery. If you want to record a new video to turn into a GIF, select Camera.

Select or Record a Short Video

To create a GIF, your video needs to be six seconds or shorter.

If you’re choosing a pre-recorded video, pick one that’s six seconds or less. If it’s longer, you’ll need to trim it in the next step.

If you’re making a new recording, keep it under six seconds for it to be converted directly into a GIF. If it’s longer, you’ll have the option to trim it.

Trim the Video (if Needed)

If your video is longer than six seconds, WhatsApp allows you to trim it down.

Use the sliders at the top of the screen to select the portion you want to convert into a GIF. Ensure it’s six seconds or shorter for the GIF option to appear.

Convert the Video to GIF Format

Once your video is trimmed to the right length, you’ll see an option to turn it into a GIF.

Look in the upper right corner of the screen for a GIF toggle. Tap this to convert your video into GIF format.

Watch the preview to ensure the GIF looks the way you want it. You can adjust the length further if needed.

Add Captions or Stickers (Optional)

WhatsApp allows you to personalize your GIF with text, stickers, or emojis.

Tap the “T” icon to add a caption or text to your GIF.

You can also add stickers or emojis by tapping on the sticker or emoji icon at the top.

Send Your GIF

Once you’re satisfied with the GIF, send it to your chosen chat.

Simply press the send arrow to deliver your GIF to the chat. The animation will loop automatically when viewed.

Also Read: How To Lock WhatsApp On iPhone