Protecting your privacy on WhatsApp is essential, especially if you have sensitive conversations or want to prevent others from accessing your messages. Thankfully, WhatsApp for iPhone offers a built-in feature that allows you to lock the app using Face ID or Touch ID. Here’s a quick guide on how to lock WhatsApp on iPhone for added security.

Open WhatsApp Settings

Start by opening WhatsApp and navigating to the app’s settings:

Find and open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone.

Tap on the Settings icon located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Access Privacy Settings

From the settings menu, you can find the lock feature in the Privacy section:

Tap on the Account option to access account-related settings.

Within the Account menu, select Privacy. This is where you can find settings related to your account’s privacy and security.

Enable Screen Lock with Face ID or Touch ID

In the Privacy menu, you’ll see the option to enable Face ID or Touch ID to lock WhatsApp.

Scroll down until you see the Screen Lock option.

Tap on Require Face ID or Require Touch ID, depending on your iPhone model. Switch it to the “on” position to enable it.

Set the Auto-Lock Timing (Optional)

Once the lock feature is enabled, you can set how quickly WhatsApp will require Face ID or Touch ID to reopen after closing.

Immediately : Requires Face ID or Touch ID every time you open WhatsApp. After 1 Minute : Requires Face ID or Touch ID if the app has been closed for one minute. After 15 Minutes : Requires Face ID or Touch ID after 15 minutes of inactivity. After 1 Hour : Requires Face ID or Touch ID after an hour of inactivity.

Select Your Preferred Option: For the highest level of security, choose Immediately.

Test the Lock Feature

Once you’ve set up the lock feature, test it to ensure it’s working correctly.

Close WhatsApp and reopen it to see if it prompts for Face ID or Touch ID as per the timing option you selected.

If Face ID or Touch ID is requested, you’ve successfully locked WhatsApp.

Disable the Lock (if Needed)

If you ever want to disable the lock feature, simply go back to the Screen Lock setting in Privacy and toggle off the Face ID or Touch ID requirement.

