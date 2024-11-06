How To Hide Online Status In WhatsApp

WhatsApp makes it easy to stay connected, but sometimes you might want a little privacy by hiding your online status. Whether you want to avoid distractions or just have some privacy, hiding your online presence is quick and simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to hide online in WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp Settings

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner (for Android) or go to the “Settings” tab at the bottom (for iOS).

Once in Settings, select “Account” to access privacy options.

Update Privacy Settings

Within the Account menu, tap on “Privacy.” Here, you’ll find options to manage who can see your personal details, including your online status, last seen, profile photo, and more.

Change “Last Seen” Visibility

In the Privacy menu, select “Last Seen.” This option lets you control who can see your last active status, and indirectly, whether you’re currently online.

Select from the following options:

Everyone : All WhatsApp users can see your last seen time. My Contacts : Only people in your contacts list can see your last seen. My Contacts Except… : This lets you hide your last seen status from specific contacts. Nobody : No one will be able to see your last seen status, which is the best option for privacy.



Enable Airplane Mode (Optional)

If you need to read or send messages without appearing online, you can enable airplane mode on your phone. This will disconnect your device from the internet temporarily.

Once airplane mode is on, open WhatsApp and check messages or type responses.

When you’re ready, turn off airplane mode. The messages you typed while offline will be sent, and you’ll briefly appear online.

Turn Off Read Receipts (Optional)

In the Privacy menu, you can also turn off read receipts to stop others from seeing if you’ve read their messages.

If you turn off read receipts, you won’t be able to see when others have read your messages either. This feature applies to individual chats only, as read receipts for group chats can’t be hidden.

Tips

To avoid opening the app altogether, disable WhatsApp notifications temporarily. This way, you won’t be tempted to check messages and appear online.

Refrain from updating your status if you want to stay completely low-profile.

