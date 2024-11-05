Growing rosemary from cuttings is an easy and cost-effective way to cultivate this aromatic herb at home. Not only does it save time compared to growing from seeds, but it also ensures you’ll have healthy, vigorous plants that are genetically identical to the parent. Here’s a step-by-step on how to grow rosemary from cuttings.

Supplies

Choose a mature rosemary plant with healthy, green stems.

Use sharp, clean scissors or pruners to prevent damaging the stems.

Rooting hormone can help speed up the rooting process, though rosemary can often root without it.

Use well-draining potting soil, ideally a mix that includes sand or perlite for better drainage.

Take the Cuttings

Choose non-flowering, green stems that are about 4-6 inches long. Look for stems that are firm but still flexible.

Using scissors or pruners, snip the stem cleanly just below a leaf node, as this is where the roots will emerge.

Prepare the Cuttings

Gently remove the leaves from the bottom half of each cutting, leaving a few leaves at the top.

Dip the cut end into rooting hormone to encourage faster root growth. This step is optional but can be helpful for rosemary.

Plant the Cuttings

Place the cuttings into small pots filled with moist, well-draining soil. Insert each cutting about 1-2 inches deep, ensuring the leafless section is below the soil.

If using one pot for multiple cuttings, space them about 1 inch apart to give each stem room to root.

Create a Humid Environment

Cover the pot with a plastic bag or a clear plastic lid to retain humidity. Be careful to leave a small opening for air circulation to prevent mold.

Set the pot in a warm area with indirect sunlight. Avoid direct sunlight, as it can dry out the cuttings too quickly.

Water and Monitor the Cuttings

Check the soil regularly and water as needed to keep it slightly moist but not soggy. Rosemary cuttings need consistent moisture to root successfully.

Remove the plastic cover briefly each day to allow fresh air in and prevent fungal growth.

Check for Root Growth

After 3-4 weeks, gently tug on the cuttings. If you feel resistance, roots have started to form.

Once the roots are well-established (usually after 6-8 weeks), the cuttings are ready to be transplanted into larger pots or directly into the garden.

Care for the New Plants

Begin to expose your new rosemary plants to more sunlight gradually so they can adjust.

Once established, rosemary prefers well-draining soil and should not be overwatered. Water only when the top inch of soil is dry.

Tips

Pruning encourages bushier growth, which helps the plant stay healthy and full.

Rosemary is drought-tolerant, so let the soil dry out slightly between waterings.

Rosemary loves sun and thrives in full sunlight, so aim to give it at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight daily.

