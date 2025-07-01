Making a gift box by hand is a thoughtful and creative way to present a present. Whether for a birthday, holiday, or special surprise, a handmade box adds a personal touch and can be made using simple materials found at home. Here’s how to make one easily and neatly. Here is how to make a gift box.

Materials

You will need a square piece of cardstock or decorative paper for the box, another slightly larger square for the lid, a ruler, pencil, scissors, glue or double-sided tape, and optional items like ribbon, stickers, or tags for decoration. Measure and Mark the Folds

Start with your box base. Using the ruler and pencil, draw a grid that divides the paper into nine equal squares—three across and three down. For example, if your paper is 18 cm by 18 cm, each square should be 6 cm. Cut and Fold the Paper

Cut along two opposite sides of the middle square—just to the corners—to form flaps. Fold along all lines to shape the box. The center square becomes the bottom, and the four sides will fold up. Glue the Flaps

Fold the cut flaps inward and glue or tape them to the inside of the side walls. Hold them in place until secure. This creates a firm and clean box shape. Make the Lid

Take the second square sheet of paper—make it about 0.5 cm longer on each side so it fits over the base. Repeat the same grid and folding steps as you did for the base. Cut and glue the flaps to form the lid. Decorate Your Gift Box

Once the base and lid are complete, you can decorate the box. Wrap it with a ribbon, add a tag, draw patterns, or stick on gems or washi tape. You can personalise it to suit the occasion or the person receiving the gift. Place the Gift Inside

Line the inside with tissue paper or fabric, then place the gift inside and close it with the lid. The snug fit should keep everything secure and stylish.

Also Read: How To Maintain Discipline In The Classroom