    How To Make A Lion Mask

    A lion mask is a fun and creative craft project, perfect for costumes, school activities, or themed parties. You can make one using simple materials like cardboard, paper plates, or felt. Whether it’s for a child’s play or a decorative piece, this guide will help you create a bold and expressive lion mask. Here is how to make lion mask.

    Materials Needed

    • A paper plate or a piece of sturdy cardboard
    • Yellow and orange construction paper or paint
    • Scissors
    • Glue or a glue stick
    • A black marker or crayon
    • Elastic string or a wooden stick (for holding the mask)

    Steps to Make a Lion Mask

    1. Prepare the Base
      • If using a paper plate, cut out two holes for the eyes.
      • If using cardboard, draw the shape of a lion’s face and cut it out. Then, cut out the eye holes.
    2. Color the Mask
      • Paint or color the mask yellow to resemble a lion’s fur.
      • Let the paint dry before moving on to the next step.
    3. Create the Mane
      • Cut strips of orange and yellow construction paper, about 5-7 cm long.
      • Curl the edges slightly by rolling them around a pencil for a more realistic mane effect.
      • Glue the strips around the outer edges of the mask, alternating colors for a full mane.
    4. Add Facial Features
      • Use a black marker to draw a nose and whiskers.
      • You can also cut out and glue extra paper shapes to create a more 3D effect for the nose and ears.
    5. Attach the Holding Mechanism
      • If you want to wear the mask, punch holes on the sides and tie an elastic string.
      • Alternatively, glue a wooden stick to the bottom so you can hold it up like a masquerade mask.

