How To Make A Lion Mask

A lion mask is a fun and creative craft project, perfect for costumes, school activities, or themed parties. You can make one using simple materials like cardboard, paper plates, or felt. Whether it’s for a child’s play or a decorative piece, this guide will help you create a bold and expressive lion mask. Here is how to make lion mask.

Materials Needed

A paper plate or a piece of sturdy cardboard

Yellow and orange construction paper or paint

Scissors

Glue or a glue stick

A black marker or crayon

Elastic string or a wooden stick (for holding the mask)

Steps to Make a Lion Mask

Prepare the Base If using a paper plate, cut out two holes for the eyes.

If using cardboard, draw the shape of a lion’s face and cut it out. Then, cut out the eye holes. Color the Mask Paint or color the mask yellow to resemble a lion’s fur.

Let the paint dry before moving on to the next step. Create the Mane Cut strips of orange and yellow construction paper, about 5-7 cm long.

Curl the edges slightly by rolling them around a pencil for a more realistic mane effect.

Glue the strips around the outer edges of the mask, alternating colors for a full mane. Add Facial Features Use a black marker to draw a nose and whiskers.

You can also cut out and glue extra paper shapes to create a more 3D effect for the nose and ears. Attach the Holding Mechanism If you want to wear the mask, punch holes on the sides and tie an elastic string.

Alternatively, glue a wooden stick to the bottom so you can hold it up like a masquerade mask.

