Baked bean salad with mayonnaise is a simple and tasty dish that can be served as a side or enjoyed on its own. It is quick to prepare and combines the sweet, rich flavour of baked beans with the creamy texture of mayonnaise. This salad is ideal for picnics, braais, or everyday meals. Here is how to make baked bean salad with mayonnaise.

Gather Your Ingredients and Materials

To make baked bean salad with mayonnaise, you will need one can of baked beans in tomato sauce, two to three tablespoons of mayonnaise, one small onion (optional), one green or red pepper (optional), salt, black pepper, and a bit of lemon juice or vinegar if you like. You will also need a mixing bowl, a spoon, and a chopping board with a knife. Prepare the Vegetables

If you are using onion and pepper, wash them well. Chop the onion finely and dice the pepper into small pieces. These ingredients add crunch and extra flavour to your salad, but you can leave them out if you prefer a smoother salad. Combine the Ingredients

Pour the baked beans into the mixing bowl. Add the chopped onion and pepper. Spoon in the mayonnaise and stir everything together gently until well mixed. If you like, add a small squeeze of lemon juice or a teaspoon of vinegar to give the salad a little tang. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Chill and Serve

For best results, cover the bowl and place the salad in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes before serving. This allows the flavours to blend and makes the salad refreshing. Serve cold as a side dish with braaied meat, sandwiches, or rice.

