Beaded bracelets are fun and easy to make, whether for personal use, as gifts, or for school projects. You can create colourful, stylish bracelets using simple materials and your imagination. This activity is suitable for beginners and can be done at home with very little cost. Here is how to make beaded bracelets.

Gather Your Materials

To make a beaded bracelet, you will need beads of your choice (plastic, glass, wooden, or seed beads), elastic cord or string, a pair of scissors, and clear nail polish or glue (optional, to secure the knot). You can also use charms or letter beads to personalise your bracelet. Measure and Cut the Cord

Wrap the elastic cord or string around your wrist to measure how much you need. Add a few extra centimetres to make tying the knot easier. Cut the cord to this length using your scissors. If you are using string rather than elastic, make sure to add extra length for tying. Thread the Beads

Start sliding beads onto the cord. You can create patterns by using different colours, shapes, or sizes, or you can choose a random design. If you are making a name bracelet, thread the letter beads in order. Be careful not to let the beads slip off the other end—tying a temporary knot or attaching a clip can help keep them in place. Tie and Secure the Bracelet

Once all the beads are in place, tie a tight knot with the ends of the cord or string. For elastic cord, double or triple knot to ensure it stays secure. If you like, dab a little clear nail polish or glue on the knot to help keep it from coming undone. Trim off any extra cord close to the knot. Wear and Enjoy

Your beaded bracelet is now ready to wear or give as a gift. You can make matching sets, mix different colours for a bold look, or create simple designs for a classic style.

