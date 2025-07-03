Making beads at home is a fun and creative way to design unique jewellery or crafts. You can create beads using simple, affordable materials like paper, clay, or even recycled plastic. This activity is perfect for school projects or as a hobby, and it allows you to experiment with different shapes, colours, and designs. Here is how to make beads.

Gather Your Materials

The materials you need will depend on the type of beads you want to make. For paper beads, you will need colourful paper (such as magazine pages or wrapping paper), glue, a thin stick or skewer, scissors, and clear varnish or nail polish. For clay beads, you will need air-dry clay or salt dough, paints, a skewer for making holes, and a tray for drying. For plastic beads, you can use old plastic straws or bottles, scissors, and a candle (with adult supervision). Make Paper Beads

Cut long, thin triangles from your paper. The base of the triangle determines the bead’s thickness, and the length of the triangle controls its length. Apply glue to the back of the paper, then roll it tightly around a stick or skewer, starting from the wide end. When done, smooth the end down and let it dry. Once dry, coat the bead with clear varnish or nail polish to make it shiny and strong. Make Clay Beads

Take small pieces of clay and roll them into balls, tubes, or other shapes you like. Use the skewer to make a hole through the centre of each bead so you can thread it later. Place the beads on a tray and let them dry completely, which may take one or two days. Once dry, paint the beads with bright colours or patterns and leave them to dry again before using. Make Plastic Beads

Cut small pieces of plastic straw or bottle into the size you want. If using plastic bottles, you can gently heat the pieces near a candle flame to soften and curl the edges (ask an adult to help). Make sure each bead has a hole large enough to thread through. Use Your Beads

Once your beads are ready, you can string them onto thread, wire, or elastic to make bracelets, necklaces, key chains, or decorations. Store any extra beads in a small container for future projects.

Also Read: How To Make A CV For Students