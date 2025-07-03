Bean soup is a hearty, nutritious dish that is easy to prepare and full of flavour. You can use dried or canned beans, and you can add vegetables, spices, and herbs to suit your taste. This comforting soup is perfect for lunch or dinner and can be served with bread or rice. Here is how to make bean soup.

Gather Your Ingredients and Materials

To make bean soup, you will need two cups of beans (such as kidney beans, black beans, or mixed beans), one onion, two tomatoes, one or two carrots, one clove of garlic, cooking oil, salt, black pepper, water or stock, and herbs or spices like cumin, coriander, or bay leaves if desired. You will also need a pot, a chopping board, a knife, and a spoon. Prepare the Beans

If you are using dried beans, rinse them well and soak them in water overnight to soften. Drain and rinse again before cooking. If you are using canned beans, drain and rinse them to remove excess salt or liquid. Chop the Vegetables

Peel and chop the onion, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots into small pieces. These will add flavour and texture to your soup. You can also add other vegetables like potatoes, spinach, or green pepper if you like. Cook the Base

In a large pot, heat a little oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and cook for about two minutes until soft and fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for another three to five minutes until they break down and form a thick base. Add the Beans and Simmer

Add the beans to the pot along with the carrots and any other vegetables you are using. Pour in enough water or stock to cover the ingredients. Add salt, pepper, and any herbs or spices. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer. If you are using dried beans, cook for about one to one and a half hours until the beans are soft. If using canned beans, cook for about 20 to 30 minutes. Serve and Enjoy

Once the soup is ready, taste it and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve hot with slices of bread, chapati, or rice. You can also sprinkle fresh herbs like coriander or parsley on top for extra flavour.

