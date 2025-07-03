Beans curry is a flavourful and satisfying dish that can be enjoyed with rice, chapati, or bread. It is rich in protein and packed with spices that give it a warm, comforting taste. Making beans curry at home is easy, and you can adjust the spices to suit your preference. Here is how to make beans curry.

Gather Your Ingredients and Materials

To prepare beans curry, you will need two cups of beans (such as kidney beans, black beans, or mixed beans), one onion, two tomatoes, one or two cloves of garlic, a small piece of ginger, cooking oil, salt, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and water. You will also need a pot, a knife, a chopping board, and a spoon. Prepare the Beans

If you are using dried beans, rinse them well and soak them overnight in plenty of water to soften. Drain and rinse again before cooking. Boil them in fresh water until soft, which may take about an hour. If you are using canned beans, simply drain and rinse them before adding to the curry. Chop the Vegetables

Peel and finely chop the onion, garlic, and ginger. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces. You can also add extra vegetables like green pepper or potatoes if you like. Cook the Spices and Base

In a pot, heat two tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger and cook for about two to three minutes until soft and fragrant. Add one teaspoon of curry powder, half a teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of cumin, and half a teaspoon of coriander. Stir well and let the spices cook for a minute to release their aroma. Add the Tomatoes and Beans

Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot. Stir and cook for about five minutes until the tomatoes soften and blend with the spices. Add the cooked or canned beans and stir everything together. Pour in about one to two cups of water, depending on how thick you want your curry to be. Simmer and Serve

Bring the curry to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes so the flavours can blend. Taste and add salt or more spices if needed. Serve the beans curry hot with rice, chapati, or bread. You can sprinkle fresh coriander on top for added flavour.

