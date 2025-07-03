Beef curry is a delicious, hearty dish enjoyed by many. It combines tender beef with a rich blend of spices, tomatoes, and sometimes coconut milk to create a warm, comforting meal. You don’t need complicated ingredients to prepare a flavourful beef curry at home. With simple steps, you can serve this dish with rice, chapati, or bread. Here is how to make beef curry.

Gather Your Ingredients

For a basic beef curry, you will need:

500 g beef (cut into cubes)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 large onion (finely chopped)

2 garlic cloves (crushed)

1 tablespoon ginger (grated)

2 tomatoes (chopped) or 1/2 cup tomato puree

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

1 to 2 cups water or beef stock

1 small potato (optional, for thickening)

You can adjust the spices depending on your taste or add chilli powder if you prefer it hot.

Prepare the Beef

Start by washing the beef cubes and draining off excess water. For extra tenderness, you can marinate the beef in a little garlic, ginger, salt, and curry powder for about 30 minutes, but this is optional.

Cook the Onions and Spices

Heat oil in a deep pan or pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until golden brown. This step helps bring out sweetness from the onions and builds flavour. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for about a minute. Next, add all the dry spices: curry powder, turmeric, coriander, cumin, and paprika. Stir for another minute so the spices can release their aroma.

Brown the Beef

Add the beef cubes to the pot and stir well so they get coated with the spice mixture. Let them brown for a few minutes, turning occasionally to seal in the juices.

Add Tomatoes and Simmer

Add the chopped tomatoes or tomato puree. Cook until the tomatoes soften and form a thick sauce. This may take about five to ten minutes. Add salt and pour in water or stock until the beef is just covered. If you’re using potatoes for thickening, add them at this stage.

Lower the heat, cover the pot, and let the curry simmer gently. Stir occasionally and check if more water is needed. Allow it to cook for about 45 minutes to 1 hour until the beef is tender.

Finish and Serve

Once the beef is soft and the curry has thickened, check the seasoning. Adjust salt or spices if needed. Sprinkle fresh coriander leaves over the curry before serving. Enjoy it hot with steamed rice, chapati, or naan.

