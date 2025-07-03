Beetroot salad with chutney is a colourful, tasty side dish that pairs well with meats, stews or can be enjoyed on its own. The natural sweetness of beetroot combined with the tang of chutney creates a refreshing balance of flavours. Making this salad at home is simple and requires just a few ingredients. Here’s how you can prepare it. Here is how to make beetroot salad with chutney.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

3 medium fresh beetroots

2 tablespoons fruit chutney (such as peach, mango or apricot chutney)

1 tablespoon vinegar (white or apple cider vinegar works well)

1 teaspoon sugar (optional, depending on the sweetness of the chutney)

A pinch of salt

Black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional, for extra richness)

You can adjust quantities based on your preference or number of servings.

Prepare the Beetroot

Start by washing the beetroot thoroughly to remove any dirt. Place the beetroots in a pot of water and bring to a boil. Let them cook for about 30 to 40 minutes or until they are tender when pierced with a fork. Once cooked, drain the water and let the beetroots cool enough to handle.

Peel the skins off the beetroot. The skins should slip off easily once cooked. Grate the beetroot using a coarse grater into a bowl.

Mix the Salad

Add the fruit chutney to the grated beetroot. Stir gently so that the chutney coats the beetroot evenly. Pour in the vinegar and sprinkle in a pinch of salt and some black pepper. If you like your salad a bit sweeter, you can add the teaspoon of sugar at this stage.

For a smoother texture and added flavour, drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil and mix again. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Serve

Your beetroot salad with chutney is now ready to serve. You can enjoy it immediately at room temperature or refrigerate it for about 30 minutes before serving if you prefer it chilled. Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or coriander if you like.

