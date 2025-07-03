Boerewors is a traditional South African sausage known for its rich, juicy taste and unique blend of spices. It’s often enjoyed at braais (barbecues) and family gatherings. While you can buy boerewors ready-made, making your own at home allows you to control the ingredients and adjust the flavours to your liking. Here’s how to prepare boerewors from scratch. Here is how to make boerewors.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make about 2.5 kg of boerewors, you will need:

1 kg beef (coarsely ground)

1 kg pork (coarsely ground, with a bit of fat for juiciness)

500 g fatty lamb or additional pork fat (for moisture)

2 tablespoons coriander seeds (toasted and roughly crushed)

1 tablespoon black pepper (coarsely ground)

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons brown sugar

125 ml vinegar (malt or red wine vinegar works well)

Natural sausage casings (rinsed and soaked)

You can adjust the seasoning depending on your taste or add chilli if you like it spicy.

Prepare the Spice Mix

Toast the coriander seeds lightly in a dry pan until they are fragrant, then crush them roughly using a pestle and mortar or a rolling pin. This step releases the flavour and gives boerewors its signature taste. Mix the coriander with the black pepper, nutmeg, salt, and brown sugar.

Mix the Meat and Spices

In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, and lamb. Sprinkle the spice mix evenly over the meat. Add the vinegar and mix thoroughly using clean hands. Make sure the spices and vinegar are well distributed throughout the meat mixture.

If you have time, let the mixture rest covered in the fridge for a few hours to allow the flavours to blend.

Stuff the Sausage

Fit the soaked casings onto a sausage funnel or sausage maker. Carefully feed the meat mixture into the casing, being careful not to overfill it to avoid splitting. Twist or coil the sausage as you go, depending on your preference. Tie the ends securely.

Cook and Enjoy

Your boerewors is now ready for the braai or grill. Cook it slowly over medium heat so it cooks through without burning. Boerewors is best served hot with pap, salad, or bread rolls.

