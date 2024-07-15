fbpx
    How To Make Chicken Pie

    Making a delicious chicken pie is a comforting and satisfying dish perfect for any occasion. This guide will walk you through the steps on how to make chicken pie that your family will love.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups cooked chicken (shredded)
    • 1 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn)
    • 1 cup chicken broth
    • 1/2 cup milk
    • 1/4 cup flour
    • 1 onion (chopped)
    • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
    • 1 tsp thyme
    • Salt and pepper (to taste)
    • 2 pie crusts (store-bought or homemade)
    • 1 egg (beaten, for egg wash)
    1. Prepare the Filling

    In a large skillet, sauté the chopped onion and minced garlic until translucent. Add the shredded chicken and mixed vegetables, stirring for a few minutes. Sprinkle in the flour, stirring to combine.

    1. Add Liquid

    Pour in the chicken broth and milk, mixing until the filling thickens. Add thyme, salt, and pepper to taste. Once thickened, remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

    1. Assemble the Pie

    Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Roll out one pie crust and place it in a pie dish. Pour the chicken filling into the crust, then cover with the second pie crust. Seal the edges by crimping with a fork.

    1. Make Vent Holes

    Cut a few slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape. Brush the top with the beaten egg for a golden finish.

    1. Bake

    Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Let it cool for a few minutes before slicing.

    Enjoy your homemade chicken pie warm, accompanied by a fresh salad or your favorite side dish!

