Chin chin, a popular West African snack, is loved for its crunchy texture and delicious flavor. Made from simple ingredients like flour, sugar, and milk, chin chin is easy to prepare and perfect for any occasion. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to make chin chin at home, ensuring that you achieve that perfect balance of crispiness and sweetness every time.

Ingredients

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons of melted butter or vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, salt, and baking powder. Mix well to ensure that the ingredients are evenly distributed.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg lightly, then add the milk, melted butter or oil, and vanilla extract. Whisk until well combined.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet ingredients. Use a spatula or your hands to mix everything together until a dough forms.

Transfer the dough to a clean, floured surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Add more flour if the dough is too sticky.

Divide the dough into smaller portions for easier handling. Roll out each portion into a thin sheet, about 1/4 inch thick. Use a knife or pastry cutter to cut the dough into small squares or rectangles.

In a deep saucepan or fryer, heat vegetable oil over medium heat until it reaches about 350°F (180°C). To test if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into the oil – if it sizzles and rises to the surface, the oil is hot enough.

Carefully add the cut pieces of dough to the hot oil in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the chin chin for about 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy, stirring occasionally for even frying.

Once the chin chin is golden brown and crispy, use a slotted spoon or tongs to transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Allow the chin chin to cool completely before serving.

Once cooled, transfer the chin chin to a serving bowl or container. Chin chin can be enjoyed on its own as a snack or served alongside your favorite beverages. Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.

