Condensed milk is a sweet, thick milk product used in many desserts and drinks. If you run out of it or prefer a homemade version, it is easy to make using basic ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Making condensed milk at home allows you to control the sweetness and quality of what goes into it. Here is how to make condensed milk at home.

Ingredients You Will Need

To make homemade condensed milk, gather these ingredients:

1 cup of full-cream milk

⅔ cup of white sugar

2 tablespoons of butter (optional, for creamier texture)

½ teaspoon of vanilla essence (optional, for flavour)

Combine Milk and Sugar

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, pour in the milk and add the sugar. Stir to mix. The sugar helps to thicken the milk as it cooks and gives it the sweet taste characteristic of condensed milk.

Heat and Simmer

Place the saucepan on low to medium heat. Stir the mixture gently until the sugar dissolves completely. Allow it to simmer gently, not boil, while stirring from time to time to prevent burning or sticking at the bottom.

Reduce the Mixture

Let the mixture simmer for about 30 to 40 minutes. It should reduce by almost half and become thick and creamy. The colour may turn slightly off-white or pale cream as the sugars caramelise slightly. Keep a close eye on it and stir often, especially towards the end.

Add Butter and Vanilla

When the mixture has thickened to your liking, remove it from the heat. Stir in the butter and vanilla essence if using. The butter gives a smoother texture, while vanilla adds flavour.

Cool and Store

Allow the condensed milk to cool completely. It will thicken a little more as it cools. Pour it into a clean jar or airtight container and store in the fridge. Homemade condensed milk can last up to a week when refrigerated.

