How To Make Corn Syrup At Home

Corn syrup is a sweet, thick syrup used in baking, candy making and desserts to add moisture and prevent crystallisation of sugar. If you don’t have corn syrup or prefer a homemade version, you can easily make a substitute using basic ingredients found in most kitchens. Making corn syrup at home allows you to control the sweetness and consistency for your specific needs. Below is a simple guide how to make corn syrup.
- Ingredients You Will Need
To make a basic corn syrup substitute at home, you will need:
- 2 cups of white sugar
- ¾ cup of water
- ¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar (helps prevent crystallisation)
- A pinch of salt
- Combine the Ingredients
In a medium-sized saucepan, add the sugar, water, cream of tartar and salt. Stir well to combine everything before placing it on the heat. This will help the sugar start dissolving evenly.
- Heat the Mixture
Turn on the stove to medium heat. Stir the mixture gently until the sugar completely dissolves. Once dissolved, stop stirring and allow the mixture to come to a gentle boil. Stirring too much at this stage can cause crystals to form.
- Simmer and Thicken
Let the mixture simmer gently for about 5 to 7 minutes. The syrup should become clear and slightly thicker. If you want a thicker syrup for candy making or similar uses, allow it to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, but be careful not to let it darken too much or burn.
- Cool and Store
Remove the saucepan from heat and allow the syrup to cool completely. It will continue to thicken as it cools. Once cooled, pour it into a clean, airtight jar or bottle. Store your homemade corn syrup in the refrigerator, where it can keep for up to a month.
