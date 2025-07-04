How To Make Corn Syrup At Home

Corn syrup is a sweet, thick syrup used in baking, candy making and desserts to add moisture and prevent crystallisation of sugar. If you don’t have corn syrup or prefer a homemade version, you can easily make a substitute using basic ingredients found in most kitchens. Making corn syrup at home allows you to control the sweetness and consistency for your specific needs. Below is a simple guide how to make corn syrup.

Ingredients You Will Need

To make a basic corn syrup substitute at home, you will need:

2 cups of white sugar

¾ cup of water

¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar (helps prevent crystallisation)

A pinch of salt

Combine the Ingredients

In a medium-sized saucepan, add the sugar, water, cream of tartar and salt. Stir well to combine everything before placing it on the heat. This will help the sugar start dissolving evenly.

Heat the Mixture

Turn on the stove to medium heat. Stir the mixture gently until the sugar completely dissolves. Once dissolved, stop stirring and allow the mixture to come to a gentle boil. Stirring too much at this stage can cause crystals to form.

Simmer and Thicken

Let the mixture simmer gently for about 5 to 7 minutes. The syrup should become clear and slightly thicker. If you want a thicker syrup for candy making or similar uses, allow it to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, but be careful not to let it darken too much or burn.

Cool and Store

Remove the saucepan from heat and allow the syrup to cool completely. It will continue to thicken as it cools. Once cooled, pour it into a clean, airtight jar or bottle. Store your homemade corn syrup in the refrigerator, where it can keep for up to a month.

