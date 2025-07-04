Cross buns, also known as hot cross buns, are soft, spiced buns marked with a cross on top and traditionally enjoyed around Easter. However, they are delicious at any time of year. Making cross buns at home allows you to enjoy their fresh, fluffy texture and rich aroma straight from your oven. Below is a simple guide on how to make cross buns.

Ingredients You Will Need

For the buns:

4 cups of cake flour

2 teaspoons of instant yeast

¼ cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of mixed spice

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

½ cup of currants or raisins

1 ¼ cups of warm milk

1 egg

¼ cup of melted butter

For the cross:

½ cup of flour

4 to 5 tablespoons of water

For the glaze:

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

Prepare the Dough

In a large bowl, mix the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, mixed spice, cinnamon, and currants. In a separate bowl, whisk the warm milk, egg, and melted butter together. Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 8 to 10 minutes until it is smooth and elastic.

Let the Dough Rise

Place the kneaded dough into a greased bowl, cover it with a clean cloth or plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 to 1½ hours, or until it doubles in size.

Shape the Buns

Once the dough has risen, punch it down gently to release the air. Divide it into 12 equal pieces and shape each piece into a ball. Arrange the balls on a greased or lined baking tray, leaving a little space between them. Cover and let them rise again for 30 minutes.

Add the Cross

Mix the flour and water for the cross into a smooth paste. Spoon the paste into a piping bag or plastic bag with the tip snipped off. Pipe a cross over the top of each bun.

Bake

Bake the buns in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for about 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Glaze the Buns

While the buns are baking, prepare the glaze by dissolving the sugar in water over low heat. Brush the warm glaze over the hot buns as soon as they come out of the oven to give them a shiny finish.

Also Read: How To Make A CV For Students