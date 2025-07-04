Cucumber water is a refreshing and healthy drink that is simple to prepare at home. It is a popular choice for hydration because it combines the crisp, mild flavour of cucumber with water, encouraging you to drink more fluids during the day. Cucumber water is not only cooling but may also provide small amounts of vitamins and minerals. Below is a straightforward guide on how to make cucumber water.

Ingredients You Will Need

To prepare basic cucumber water, you will need:

1 fresh cucumber

1 to 2 litres of clean, cold water

Ice cubes (optional)

A few fresh mint leaves or slices of lemon (optional, for extra flavour)

Wash and Slice the Cucumber

Start by washing the cucumber thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or chemicals. You do not need to peel the cucumber unless you prefer it that way. Slice the cucumber thinly into rounds so that it can release more flavour into the water.

Prepare the Water

Fill a large jug or pitcher with the cold water. Add the sliced cucumber to the water. If you want to enhance the taste, you can also add a handful of fresh mint leaves or a few slices of lemon.

Let It Infuse

Place the jug in the fridge and allow the cucumber slices to infuse into the water for at least 30 minutes. The longer it sits, the stronger the cucumber flavour will be. Ideally, leave it for 1 to 2 hours for the best taste.

Serve

When ready, pour the cucumber water into glasses. Add ice cubes if you like your water extra cold. You can also top it up with more water if needed, though the flavour will gradually become weaker.

