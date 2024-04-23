Indulge your taste buds with the creamy richness of homemade custard ice cream. Elevate your dessert game by mastering this simple yet luxurious recipe that promises to delight friends and family alike. Here is how to make custard ice cream.
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 6 large egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Instructions
- Heat the Cream and Milk
- In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream and whole milk over medium heat.
- Stir occasionally until the mixture is warm and begins to steam, but avoid boiling.
- Whisk the Egg Yolks and Sugar
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and granulated sugar until the mixture becomes pale and slightly thickened.
- Temper the Eggs
- Gradually pour a small amount of the warm cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly.
- This process, known as tempering, prevents the eggs from curdling when added to the hot liquid.
- Combine and Cook
- Once tempered, pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining cream mixture.
- Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula, until the custard thickens and coats the back of the spoon.
- Be cautious not to let the mixture boil, as this can cause the eggs to scramble.
- Strain the Custard
- Remove the saucepan from heat and immediately strain the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl.
- This step ensures a smooth and silky texture by removing any lumps or bits of cooked egg.
- Add Flavorings
- Stir in the pure vanilla extract and a pinch of salt, enhancing the custard with depth of flavor and a hint of sweetness.
- For added richness, consider incorporating other flavorings such as chocolate chips, fruit puree, or toasted nuts.
- Chill the Custard
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, pressing it directly onto the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming.
- Refrigerate the custard until thoroughly chilled, ideally for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Churn the Ice Cream
- Once chilled, transfer the custard to an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- The churning process incorporates air into the mixture, resulting in a light and airy texture.
- Freeze
- Transfer the churned custard ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for an additional 4 hours, or until firm.
- Scoop the creamy goodness into bowls or cones and savor the irresistible taste of homemade custard ice cream.
