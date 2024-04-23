Baking a cake from scratch can be a rewarding and delicious experience, even for beginners. With a few basic ingredients and some simple steps, you can create a homemade cake that’s perfect for any occasion. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to make a simple cake at home, from gathering your ingredients to putting the finishing touches on your masterpiece.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake pan or line it with parchment paper for easy removal. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, using an electric mixer on medium speed. This usually takes about 2-3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Then, stir in the vanilla extract until incorporated. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and spread it evenly with a spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, carefully transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting or serving.

Optional Frosting

You can frost your cake with your favorite frosting once it has cooled completely. Here’s a simple buttercream frosting recipe to try:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk or cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter until creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar, mixing well after each addition. Add the milk or cream and vanilla extract, and continue beating until smooth and creamy. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake, and enjoy!

