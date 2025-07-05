Custard is a smooth, creamy dessert sauce or filling made with milk, sugar, and a thickening agent. Making custard with milk at home is simple and requires just a few basic ingredients. Homemade custard can be enjoyed on its own or poured over puddings, cakes, and fruit. Follow this easy guide on how to make custard with milk in your own kitchen.

Ingredients You Will Need

To prepare custard with milk, you will need:

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of custard powder

3 tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons of cold milk (for mixing the custard powder)

Mix the Custard Powder

In a small bowl or cup, add the custard powder and cold milk. Stir well to form a smooth paste without lumps. This step ensures the custard will thicken evenly when cooked.

Heat the Milk

Pour the 2 cups of milk into a saucepan. Add the sugar and stir. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the milk to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar fully.

Combine and Cook

Once the milk is hot, reduce the heat to low. Slowly add the custard paste to the hot milk while stirring continuously. Keep stirring to prevent lumps from forming. Continue cooking the custard over low heat, stirring all the time, until it thickens to your desired consistency. This usually takes 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve

Once thickened, remove the custard from the heat. Pour it into bowls or over your favourite dessert while warm. If you want to serve it cold, let it cool down and refrigerate it until ready to use.

