Dhal curry is a simple, nutritious, and affordable dish made from lentils. It is a popular meal in many cultures, especially in Indian and South African kitchens. The dish is easy to prepare at home, using basic spices and ingredients that give it a rich, comforting flavour. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make dull curry from scratch.

Gather Your Ingredients

To prepare a basic dhal curry, you will need:

1 cup of lentils (red lentils cook faster, but you can use yellow or brown lentils too)

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons of cooking oil

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds (optional)

1 or 2 chopped tomatoes

Salt to taste

3 cups of water

Fresh coriander for garnish (optional)

Prepare the Lentils

Rinse the lentils well under running water until the water runs clear. This helps remove any dust or starch that could make the curry sticky.

Cook the Lentils

In a pot, combine the lentils with water and a pinch of salt. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer. Stir occasionally and cook until the lentils are soft and start to break down, usually about 20 to 30 minutes. Add more water if needed to prevent sticking.

Make the Spice Mixture

While the lentils are cooking, heat oil in a separate pan. Add cumin seeds if using, and let them sizzle for a few seconds. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Stir in the garlic and ginger, cooking for another minute. Add the turmeric and curry powder, and cook the spices for about 30 seconds to release their aroma.

Combine Everything

Add the chopped tomatoes to the pan with the spices. Cook until the tomatoes soften and blend into the mixture. Pour this spiced mixture into the pot with the cooked lentils. Stir well and let it simmer together for about 5 to 10 minutes so the flavours can blend. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

