Starting dreadlocks with short hair is possible with patience and the right method. Even if your hair is only a few centimetres long, you can begin your dreadlock journey at home or with the help of a professional. The key is to prepare your hair properly and use techniques that encourage the hair to lock and form neat dreads over time. Below is a simple guide on how to make dreadlocks with short hair.

Prepare Your Hair

Wash your hair thoroughly with a residue-free or clarifying shampoo. Avoid conditioners or oils because they can make your hair too soft and slippery, which makes locking more difficult. Let your hair dry completely before you begin the process.

Section the Hair

Decide how thick or thin you want your dreadlocks to be. Using a fine-tooth comb or your fingers, divide your hair into small, even sections. Use rubber bands or small clips to hold each section in place. The more sections you create, the thinner your dreads will be.

Start the Locking Process

For short hair, the twist and rip or backcombing method works well. Take one section of hair at a time and:

Backcombing: Use a fine-tooth comb to tease the hair from the tip down to the scalp, creating a tangled, knotted texture. Keep backcombing until the entire section feels firm.

Twist and rip: Twist the section slightly, then split it in two and pull the pieces apart gently. Repeat this process along the length of the section to create knots.

You can also use a small amount of natural dreadlock wax (optional) to help hold the sections together, but avoid using too much.

Secure the Dreadlocks

Once each section is locked, you can place a small rubber band at the root or tip to hold it in place while the dread matures. As your hair grows and knots up further, these bands can be removed.

Maintain Your Dreadlocks

Short dreadlocks require regular maintenance. Palm roll each dread between your hands to help it keep its shape. Avoid washing too frequently in the first few weeks. When you do wash, continue using residue-free shampoo. Separate the dreads at the roots as they grow to prevent them from combining into larger locks.

