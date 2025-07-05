How To Make Droëwors

Droëwors is a traditional South African dried sausage, similar to biltong, made from spiced minced meat. It is a popular snack, especially for outdoor activities and long trips, because it keeps well without refrigeration. Making droëwors at home is simple if you follow the right steps and use quality ingredients. Below is a helpful guide on how to prepare droëwors.

Gather the Ingredients

To make droëwors, you will need:

About 1 kg of good-quality beef (or a mix of beef and mutton)

100 g of fatty meat (such as mutton tail fat or beef fat)

2 teaspoons of coriander seeds (roasted and crushed)

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda (optional, helps with texture)

2 tablespoons of brown vinegar

Natural thin sausage casings

Prepare the Meat

Cut the meat and fat into small cubes that will fit into your mincer. Mince the meat and fat together using a coarse mincing plate to give the droëwors a good texture. Be sure to work in a clean space to avoid contamination.

Season the Minced Meat

In a large mixing bowl, combine the minced meat with the crushed coriander seeds, black pepper, salt, and bicarbonate of soda. Add the vinegar and mix everything thoroughly so that the spices are spread evenly. Let the mixture rest in the fridge for about 2 to 3 hours to allow the flavours to develop.

Stuff the Casings

Soak the sausage casings in warm water to soften them. Fit the casing onto your sausage stuffer or mincer attachment and fill it with the meat mixture. Take care not to overfill the casings as this can cause them to burst. Twist the sausage into manageable lengths, usually about 10 to 15 cm each.

Dry the Sausages

Hang the sausages in a cool, well-ventilated area with good air circulation. A drying cabinet with a small fan or an airy room works well. Make sure the sausages do not touch each other while drying. Depending on the conditions, it can take between 4 to 7 days for the droëwors to dry properly. The sausage should feel firm but not too hard.

