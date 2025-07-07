How To Make Dumplings With Baking Powder

Dumplings made with baking powder are soft, fluffy, and easy to prepare. They are perfect for adding to stews, soups, or curries. Baking powder helps the dumplings rise without the need for yeast, making the process quick and convenient. Here’s a simple method on how to make dumpling with baking powder at home.

Ingredients You Will Need

To make basic baking powder dumplings, gather the following:

2 cups of cake flour (or all-purpose flour)

2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of margarine or butter

About ¾ cup of water or milk

Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir them together until well mixed. This ensures the baking powder is evenly distributed, which helps the dumplings rise evenly during cooking.

Rub in the Fat

Add the margarine or butter to the dry ingredients. Using your fingertips, rub the fat into the flour mixture until it resembles fine crumbs. This step helps give the dumplings a soft texture.

Add Liquid to Form Dough

Gradually add water or milk to the crumb mixture. Stir gently with a spoon or your hands until a soft, sticky dough forms. Be careful not to overmix, as this can make the dumplings tough.

Shape and Cook the Dumplings

Divide the dough into small balls, about the size of a golf ball. Drop these dumplings gently into your simmering stew, soup, or curry. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid. Let the dumplings steam over low heat for about 20 to 25 minutes without lifting the lid during this time. Lifting the lid too early can cause the dumplings to collapse.

