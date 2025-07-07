Evaporated milk is milk that has been simmered to remove about half of its water content, leaving it thicker and creamier than regular milk. It is commonly used in baking, cooking, and beverages for its rich texture and flavour. Making evaporated milk at home is simple and requires only one ingredient. Here is how to make evaporated milk.

Gather Your Materials

To make evaporated milk, you will need fresh whole milk or full-cream milk. You will also need a heavy-bottomed pot to prevent burning, a spoon for stirring, and a measuring cup to check your quantity. You can use any amount of milk, but start with at least two cups so you have enough after reducing. Pour and Heat the Milk

Pour the milk into your pot and place it on the stove over medium heat. Bring it to a gentle simmer. Avoid using high heat, as this can cause the milk to burn or form a skin too quickly. Stir occasionally to keep it smooth. Simmer and Reduce the Milk

Allow the milk to simmer gently, uncovered. Stir from time to time to prevent sticking. The aim is to reduce the milk by about half. This process usually takes around 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the quantity and the heat. As the milk reduces, it will become creamier and slightly off-white in colour. Cool and Store the Evaporated Milk

Once the milk has reduced by half and reached the desired thickness, remove it from the heat and let it cool. Pour it into a clean jar or container. Store it in the refrigerator and use it within three to five days for best quality.

