Filter coffee is a simple and delicious way to enjoy the rich flavour of freshly brewed coffee. Whether you are using a traditional filter, a drip coffee maker, or a manual pour-over method, making filter coffee at home is easy with just a few ingredients and tools. This method brings out the smooth taste of the coffee beans and is perfect for any time of day. Here is how to make filter coffee.

Gather Your Materials

To make filter coffee, you will need fresh ground coffee (medium or coarse grind works best), clean water, a coffee filter (paper or reusable), a coffee maker, drip cone, or filter pot, and a kettle. You will also need a mug or pot to collect the brewed coffee. For best results, use fresh coffee grounds and clean equipment. Boil the Water

Heat clean water in a kettle until it reaches just below boiling point. The ideal temperature for brewing coffee is about 90°C to 96°C. If you don’t have a thermometer, let the water boil and then cool for about 30 seconds before pouring. Prepare the Filter and Coffee

Place the coffee filter in your coffee maker or drip cone. If you are using a paper filter, it helps to rinse it with hot water first to remove any paper taste. Add your coffee grounds into the filter. A standard measure is one to two tablespoons of coffee per cup, depending on how strong you like your coffee. Pour and Brew

Slowly pour the hot water over the coffee grounds in a circular motion. Make sure all the coffee is wet. Let the coffee drip through the filter at its own pace. This usually takes about three to five minutes. The slow drip allows the coffee to extract fully, creating a smooth and aromatic cup. Serve and Enjoy

Once all the water has filtered through, remove the filter and discard the used coffee grounds or compost them if you like. Pour your freshly brewed filter coffee into a cup. You can drink it black or add milk, sugar, or sweetener to taste.

