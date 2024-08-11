Flatbread is a versatile and easy-to-make staple that can complement a wide range of dishes. Whether you’re enjoying it as a base for pizzas, a side for soups and stews, or a wrap for various fillings, making flatbread from scratch can enhance your meals with fresh, homemade flavor. Here is how to make flatbread.

Ingredients

To make basic flatbread, you’ll need a few simple ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup warm water

3 tablespoons olive oil

These ingredients create a basic dough that can be customized with herbs, spices, or other flavorings according to your preference.

Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir them together to ensure they are evenly mixed. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the warm water and olive oil. Mix the ingredients together until a dough starts to form. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for about 5 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If the dough feels too sticky, add a little more flour as needed. Cover the dough with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let it rest for about 15-30 minutes. This allows the dough to relax, making it easier to roll out.

Roll Out the Dough

After resting, divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions, depending on how large or small you want your flatbreads. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a thin circle or oval. Aim for a thickness of about 1/8 inch. If you prefer a thicker flatbread, adjust the thickness accordingly.

Cook the Flatbreads

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. You don’t need to add oil to the pan; the flatbread will cook dry. Place the rolled-out dough onto the hot skillet. Cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side, or until the flatbread begins to puff up and develop brown spots. Press down with a spatula to ensure even cooking if necessary. Transfer the cooked flatbread to a plate and cover with a clean towel to keep warm and soft while you cook the remaining pieces.

Customize Your Flatbread

Feel free to customize your flatbread by adding herbs or spices to the dough. For example, mix in rosemary, garlic powder, or sesame seeds for added flavor. You can also brush the cooked flatbreads with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt or Parmesan cheese for extra taste.

Flatbreads are best enjoyed fresh, but they can be stored in an airtight container for a few days. They also freeze well if you want to make a larger batch. Serve your flatbreads with a variety of dips, as a base for pizzas, or as a wrap for sandwiches.

Also Read: How To Make Edibles