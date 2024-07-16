Hake is a delicious and versatile fish that’s easy to prepare and perfect for any meal. Whether you prefer it baked, grilled, or pan-fried, this guide will help you how to make hake dish that’s sure to impress.

Ingredients

4 hake fillets (fresh or thawed)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon (juice and zest)

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh herbs (parsley or dill), chopped (optional)

Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions

Prepare the Hake

Start by rinsing the hake fillets under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels. This helps remove any excess moisture and ensures better seasoning.

Marinate the Fillets

In a bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Place the hake fillets in the marinade, making sure they’re well-coated. Let them marinate for about 15-30 minutes for enhanced flavor.

Choose Your Cooking Method

Baking

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).

Place the marinated fillets on a lined baking sheet.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.

Pan-Frying

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat with a little olive oil.

Add the fillets and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through.

Grilling

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

Place the marinated fillets on the grill, cooking for about 3-4 minutes on each side until cooked through and marked by grill lines.

Check for Doneness

Hake is cooked when it is opaque and flakes easily. Use a fork to check the center of the fillet; it should be moist and tender.

Once cooked, transfer the hake to a serving platter. Garnish with fresh herbs and lemon wedges for added flavor. Hake pairs well with a variety of sides, such as steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad.

Tips for Perfect Hake

Season Well: Hake has a mild flavor, so don't be afraid to use bold seasonings or marinades.

Avoid Overcooking: Keep an eye on the cooking time, as overcooked fish can become dry.

Experiment with Flavors: Try different herbs, spices, or sauces to customize your dish according to your taste.

