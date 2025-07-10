Selling homemade ice lollies is a fun and profitable business idea, especially during warm weather. With colourful flavours, natural ingredients, and creative presentation, you can attract both children and adults. Making ice lollies for sale involves choosing the right recipe, maintaining hygiene, and using packaging that appeals to customers. Here is how to make ice lollies to sell.

Plan Your Flavours and Ingredients

Start by deciding what types of ice lollies you want to make. Popular options include fruit-based lollies, creamy yoghurt lollies, or juice blends. Use fresh fruits like mangoes, strawberries, pineapple, or watermelon. Blend them with water or juice, and add a bit of sugar, honey, or syrup for sweetness. Avoid artificial flavours if you’re promoting natural products. Get the Right Tools and Equipment

You’ll need large-capacity blenders, mixing bowls, ice lolly moulds (preferably commercial-grade), and a reliable freezer. Buy lolly sticks in bulk and consider using silicon or plastic moulds that produce uniform shapes. For selling, you also need clean, clear packaging like plastic sleeves or sealed bags. Mix and Fill the Moulds

Prepare your mixture by blending your fruits and sweeteners. For creamy varieties, mix yoghurt or coconut milk with fruit. Pour the mixture into your moulds, leaving a little space at the top. Insert sticks and place the moulds in the freezer on a level surface. Freeze and Unmould Carefully

Freeze the lollies for at least 6 to 8 hours or overnight until they are completely solid. To remove them easily, dip the moulds briefly in warm water or let them sit at room temperature for a minute. Be careful not to damage their shape. Package for Selling

Wrap each lolly in clean plastic packaging. Use heat-seal bags or press-and-seal options to keep them fresh. Add labels with your brand name, ingredients, flavour, and expiry date. Make the packaging colourful and attractive to draw customer attention. Store and Sell Cold

Keep the ice lollies frozen until selling time. Use coolers with ice packs or a portable freezer if selling on the go. Offer a variety of flavours and let customers choose. Sell from stalls, shops, schools, or markets with the right permits and licenses if required in your area.

