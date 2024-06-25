How To Make Koeksisters

Koeksisters, a cherished South African delicacy, blend influences from Cape Malay culture into a delightful pastry renowned for its syrupy sweetness and unique twisted shape. Making koeksisters at home allows you to experience the joy of crafting these treats from scratch, infusing them with love and tradition every step of the way.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

Oil, for deep-frying

For the Syrup

3 cups sugar

1.5 cups water

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1 cinnamon stick

Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

Prepare the Dough Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl.

Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Make a well in the center and add the milk and water. Mix to form a soft dough.

Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Shape the Koeksisters Roll out the dough to a thickness of about 1/2 inch.

Cut the dough into strips about 4 inches long and 1/2 inch wide.

Make a lengthwise slit in each strip, leaving one end intact.

Pull one end through the slit to form a twisted shape. Repeat with remaining strips. Prepare the Syrup Combine sugar, water, cream of tartar, cinnamon stick, and lemon zest in a large saucepan.

Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil for 5-7 minutes without stirring until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and cool slightly. Fry the Koeksisters Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 180°C (350°F).

Fry a few koeksisters at a time until golden brown and cooked through, about 4-5 minutes per batch.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain briefly on paper towels. Coat in Syrup Dip the hot koeksisters into the warm syrup, coating them thoroughly.

Remove and allow excess syrup to drip off.

Place on a wire rack to cool and allow the syrup to set. Serve and Enjoy Koeksisters are best enjoyed fresh on the day they are made.

Serve with a hot cup of coffee or tea to complement their sweet flavor.

Tips

Ensure the oil is at the right temperature to achieve crispy, golden-brown koeksisters.

Allow the dough to rest adequately to ensure it’s elastic and easy to work with.

Dip the koeksisters in warm syrup while they are still hot for the best absorption and flavor.

