How To Fry Hake: A Simple And Delicious Recipe

Frying hake is a popular way to prepare this mild and flaky fish, creating a crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender and juicy. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to fry hake at home.
Ingredients
- Fresh hake fillets
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- All-purpose flour
- Oil (vegetable or olive oil)
- Lemon wedges (optional, for serving)
Instructions
- Start by rinsing the hake fillets under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels. This helps remove excess moisture and ensures the fish fries evenly.
- Season both sides of the hake fillets with salt and pepper. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste preferences.
- Place some all-purpose flour on a plate or shallow dish. Dredge each hake fillet in the flour, shaking off any excess. This flour coating helps create a crispy crust when frying.
- In a large skillet or frying pan, heat enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan over medium-high heat. Use vegetable oil or olive oil, whichever you prefer for frying.
- Once the oil is hot (you can test by sprinkling a little flour in the oil; it should sizzle), carefully place the hake fillets in the skillet. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to fry the fillets in batches to avoid overcrowding.
- Fry the hake fillets for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Use tongs to carefully flip the fillets halfway through cooking to ensure even browning.
- Once fried, transfer the hake fillets to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. This helps keep the fish crispy. Serve the fried hake fillets hot, optionally with lemon wedges on the side for a fresh citrusy touch.
- Your crispy and delicious fried hake is ready to be enjoyed! Serve it as a main dish alongside steamed vegetables, rice, or salad for a complete meal.
Tips
- To ensure crispy results, make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the hake fillets.
- Avoid overcrowding the pan while frying to maintain the crispiness of the fish.
- Experiment with additional seasonings or a squeeze of lemon juice after frying for added flavor.
Also Read: How To Earn Discovery MilesEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874