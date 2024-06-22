fbpx
    How To Fry Hake: A Simple And Delicious Recipe

    How To Fry Hake: A Simple And Delicious Recipe

    Frying hake is a popular way to prepare this mild and flaky fish, creating a crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender and juicy. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to fry hake at home.

    Ingredients

    • Fresh hake fillets
    • Salt and pepper, to taste
    • All-purpose flour
    • Oil (vegetable or olive oil)
    • Lemon wedges (optional, for serving)

    Instructions

    1. Start by rinsing the hake fillets under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels. This helps remove excess moisture and ensures the fish fries evenly.
    2. Season both sides of the hake fillets with salt and pepper. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste preferences.
    3. Place some all-purpose flour on a plate or shallow dish. Dredge each hake fillet in the flour, shaking off any excess. This flour coating helps create a crispy crust when frying.
    4. In a large skillet or frying pan, heat enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan over medium-high heat. Use vegetable oil or olive oil, whichever you prefer for frying.
    5. Once the oil is hot (you can test by sprinkling a little flour in the oil; it should sizzle), carefully place the hake fillets in the skillet. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to fry the fillets in batches to avoid overcrowding.
    6. Fry the hake fillets for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Use tongs to carefully flip the fillets halfway through cooking to ensure even browning.
    7. Once fried, transfer the hake fillets to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. This helps keep the fish crispy. Serve the fried hake fillets hot, optionally with lemon wedges on the side for a fresh citrusy touch.
    8. Your crispy and delicious fried hake is ready to be enjoyed! Serve it as a main dish alongside steamed vegetables, rice, or salad for a complete meal.

    Tips

    • To ensure crispy results, make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the hake fillets.
    • Avoid overcrowding the pan while frying to maintain the crispiness of the fish.
    • Experiment with additional seasonings or a squeeze of lemon juice after frying for added flavor.

    Damaris Gatwiri

