Lemon water is a simple yet invigorating drink that’s easy to prepare and offers numerous health benefits. With its refreshing citrus flavor and hydrating properties, it’s a perfect way to start your day or stay hydrated throughout. Here’s a guide on how to make lemon water and make the most out of this zesty beverage.

Ingredients

1 fresh lemon

2 cups cold water (you can use still or sparkling water)

Optional: ice cubes

Optional: fresh mint leaves or a slice of cucumber for added flavor

Instructions

Prepare the Lemon Start by washing the lemon thoroughly to remove any residues or wax. If you prefer a stronger lemon flavor, you might choose to use two lemons. Slice the Lemon Cut the lemon in half, then slice each half into thin rounds. This allows the lemon juice and oils to infuse the water more effectively. For a milder flavor, you can cut fewer slices. Add Lemon to Water Place the lemon slices into a pitcher or glass. If you’re using a pitcher, add the lemon slices and then pour in the cold water. If using a glass, simply drop the lemon slices directly into it. Add Optional Ingredients For an extra touch of flavor, consider adding a few fresh mint leaves or a slice of cucumber to the water. These additions can enhance the taste and provide additional health benefits. Infuse the Water Let the lemon slices infuse the water for at least 15-30 minutes. For a stronger flavor, you can refrigerate the water for a few hours or overnight. The longer the lemon steeps, the more intense the flavor will be.

Serve the lemon water over ice if desired, and stir well. If you’ve prepared the lemon water in a pitcher, you can pour it into individual glasses with ice.

If you have leftover lemon water, store it in the refrigerator. It’s best consumed within 2-3 days for optimal freshness and flavor.

Benefits of Lemon Water

Lemon water is an excellent way to stay hydrated, which is essential for overall health and well-being.

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that supports immune function and skin health.

Drinking lemon water may help with digestion and can be a gentle way to stimulate your digestive system in the morning.

The combination of water and lemon helps flush out toxins and may contribute to detoxifying your body.

Tips

For the best taste, use filtered or purified water.

Feel free to adjust the amount of lemon according to your taste preference. More lemon will give a stronger flavor, while less will be milder.

If you prefer, you can use freshly squeezed lemon juice instead of slices. Just add about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to your water.

Also Read: How To Make Edibles