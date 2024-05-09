Meat pies are a beloved pastry enjoyed by people around the world for their savory filling and flaky crust. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate this classic comfort food at home, you’re in luck! In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to make meat pie from scratch that will delight your taste buds and impress your family and friends.

Ingredients

For the Filling

300g minced beef or chicken

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 medium-sized potatoes, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beef or chicken broth

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Pastry

3 cups all-purpose flour

200g cold butter, diced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold water

1 egg (for egg wash)

Instructions

Prepare the Filling

In a skillet or frying pan, heat the cooking oil over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until translucent.

Add the minced beef or chicken to the skillet and cook until browned, breaking it apart with a spoon as it cooks.

Stir in the diced potatoes and carrots, followed by the thyme and curry powder.

Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened.

Sprinkle the flour over the meat and vegetable mixture and stir well to combine.

Gradually pour in the beef or chicken broth, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming.

Allow the filling to simmer for about 10-15 minutes until thickened.

Season with salt and pepper to taste, then remove from heat and set aside to cool.

2. Make the Pastry

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt.

Add the diced cold butter to the flour mixture and rub it in with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Gradually add the cold water, mixing with a fork until a dough forms.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until smooth.

Divide the dough into two portions, wrap each portion in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. Assemble the Meat Pies

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out one portion of the chilled pastry dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/4 inch thickness.

Use a round pastry cutter or drinking glass to cut out circles from the dough.

Spoon a generous amount of the cooled meat filling onto one half of each pastry circle, leaving a small border around the edge.

Brush the edges of the pastry circles with water, then fold the other half over the filling to enclose it, pressing the edges together to seal.

Use a fork to crimp the edges of the pies for a decorative finish.

Repeat the process with the remaining pastry dough and filling.

4. Bake the Meat Pies

Place the assembled meat pies on the prepared baking sheet.

Beat the egg in a small bowl and brush the tops of the pies with the egg wash for a golden finish.

Using a sharp knife, make a small slit on the top of each pie to allow steam to escape during baking.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and cooked through.

Remove from the oven and allow the meat pies to cool slightly before serving.

Once cooled slightly, serve the meat pies warm as a delicious snack or appetizer.

Enjoy the flaky pastry and savory filling with your favorite dipping sauce or condiment.

