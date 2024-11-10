Making meatballs from mince is a delicious and versatile recipe that’s great for meals like pasta, subs, or as a standalone dish. With just a few ingredients, you can create juicy, flavorful meatballs right in your kitchen. Here’s a simple guide how to make meatballs from mince.

Ingredients

1 pound (about 500 grams) ground beef or pork mince (or a mix of both)

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional for extra flavor)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley (optional)

Olive oil (for frying or baking)

Prepare the Mince Mixture

In a large mixing bowl, combine the mince, breadcrumbs, egg, Parmesan (if using), garlic, salt, pepper, and parsley. Using clean hands or a fork, mix all ingredients thoroughly until they are evenly incorporated. Take care not to overmix, as this can make the meatballs tough.

Shape the Meatballs

Once the ingredients are well combined, begin shaping the mixture into balls. Scoop out about a tablespoon of the mixture, roll it between your palms to form a round ball, and place it on a plate. Repeat until you’ve used all the mixture. Aim for uniform size to ensure even cooking.

Choose Your Cooking Method

There are two main methods to cook meatballs: pan-frying and baking. Both methods yield delicious results, so choose based on your preference or convenience.

Pan-Frying Method

Add a thin layer of olive oil to a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat.

Carefully place the meatballs in the skillet, leaving space between each one. Sear the meatballs on all sides until browned, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Lower the heat and let the meatballs cook through, about 5–7 more minutes. If using sauce, you can add it to the skillet and simmer with the meatballs for an additional 10 minutes.

Baking Method

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it with oil. Arrange the meatballs on the baking sheet in a single layer, making sure they don’t touch.

Bake the meatballs for 15–20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and cooked through.

Serve and Enjoy

Once the meatballs are fully cooked, they’re ready to serve. Enjoy them over pasta with marinara sauce, in a sandwich, or on their own as an appetizer. You can also add them to soups or stews for extra flavor and protein.

Final Tips

To keep meatballs juicy, add a tablespoon of milk or water to the mixture if desired.

Try adding Italian herbs, chili flakes, or a splash of Worcestershire sauce to customize the flavor.

Meatballs freeze well! You can double the recipe, cook, and freeze extras for a quick meal later on.

