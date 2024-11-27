TikTok is a platform filled with entertaining and inspiring videos. Sometimes, you might want to save a video to watch later or share with others offline. TikTok makes this process simple, although not all videos can be downloaded due to privacy settings. This guide explains how to save a video on TikTok directly to your device and offers alternatives when downloading isn’t an option.

Open the TikTok App

Launch the TikTok app on your smartphone and log in to your account if you haven’t already. Find the Video You Want to Save

Browse your For You or Following page, or use the search bar to locate the specific video you want to save. Check for the Save Option

Not all TikTok videos can be saved, as creators may disable downloads for their content. To check: Tap the Share icon (an arrow pointing right) on the right side of the video.

(an arrow pointing right) on the right side of the video. Look for the Save Video option in the menu that appears. Save the Video

If the Save Video option is available: Tap it, and the video will begin downloading.

Once the download is complete, the video will be saved to your device’s gallery or camera roll. Use the “Favorites” Feature as an Alternative

If the video cannot be downloaded, you can save it to your TikTok Favorites to access it later within the app: Tap the Bookmark icon (on the right side of the screen, shaped like a ribbon).

(on the right side of the screen, shaped like a ribbon). Go to your profile and open the Favorites section to view saved videos. Record the Screen if Downloads Are Disabled

If the creator has restricted downloads, you can use your phone’s screen recording feature: Enable the screen recorder from your device’s settings or quick-access panel.

Play the video and let the screen recorder capture it.

Stop recording and save the video to your gallery.

Note that this method should be used respectfully and only for personal use.

Use Third-Party Tools if Necessary

Several third-party apps and websites can help download TikTok videos without the Save Video option. Copy the video link by tapping the Share icon and selecting Copy Link, then paste it into a reliable third-party downloader. Ensure you respect copyright and creator permissions when using these tools.

Tips

Always respect the creator’s privacy and content ownership. Use saved videos only for personal enjoyment or with their permission.

Make sure your device has enough storage space to save TikTok videos.

Update the TikTok app to access the latest features and download options.

Also Read: How To Reset Polo Vivo Service Light