I Will Tell You What Next At The Right Time, Matiang’i Tells Gusii Backyard

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i told his native Gusii region that he will reveal the political direction at the appropriate time.

Speaking during a series of mini-rallies in major towns along the Kisii-Sotik Road, Matiang’i said he is first listening to the people before making any final decision.

It was the first such statement he made amid pressure on him to run for the big seat.

He acknowledged he has accepted the people’s go-ahead to engage with leaders across the country, promising that his 2027 plans will soon be unveiled.

“I thank you for giving me the green light to sit down and engage with other leaders. When the right time comes, I will come back here and tell you what’s next,” Matiang’i told ecstatic crowds at Nyansiongo Market which is his base.

Thousands of supporters turned out to welcome him during his first tour of the entire Gusii region since his return from the United States, amid growing speculation about a 2027 presidential bid.

“The time will come, and I will sit down with you so that we agree, as a people, on the way forward,” he told the supporters.

Matiang’i is widely expected to run for the presidency in 2027, after recent talks with key opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Tens of political leaders have been meeting Matiangi to plan the way forward.

Speaking in Keroka on May 2, Matiang’i called on the Gusii community to remain united but stopped short of formally declaring his presidential bid, despite mounting pressure from local MPs.

“Let us move forward together and do all that gives praise to our Father in heaven,” Matiang’i said.

His remarks came as MPs from the Gusii region closed ranks on May 2, declaring their support for him ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo also called on the community to rally behind Matiang’i, saying, “We have given him the authority to go and consult with others and prepare for 2027.”

Lawmakers from across the political divide made similar remarks during Matiang’i’s homecoming rallies in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Among those pledging support were MPs allied both to President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, signalling a potential shake-up in regional support for Kenya Kwanza and ODM as political dynamics ahead of 2027 continue to shift.

“As a community, we have decided that Matiang’i will bring us together because for a long time we have been mocked by others,” said North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko.

Nyamoko, a UDA MP, urged the region to rally behind Matiang’i, describing him as the only leader from Gusii capable of uniting the community for a common cause.

He spoke at Chepilat Market in Nyamira County, where Matiang’i stopped to greet residents who had turned out in large numbers to welcome him.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo of ODM said the Gusii community would stand firmly behind Matiang’i in 2027, encouraging residents to register as voters.

“Here is the man you asked us to bring forward for you — please, let’s support him because he has demonstrated a solid track record,” he said.

Kitutu Chache South MP Antony Kibagendi, also of ODM, echoed the call for unity, urging the region to back Matiang’i’s efforts to unite the community and pursue the presidency in 2027.

Other leaders who voiced their support included Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, UDA-nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, and former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi.

Matiang’i, who spent the night at his Simbauti residence, began his tour at Kijauri (Nyansiongo) at 9 a.m. before addressing a mini-rally in Keroka.

He then stopped at Keumbu Market, a popular open-air market, for a meet-the-people session before delivering a major address at the Kisii Capital Roundabout.

He made stop overs on the highway up to Kisii Town before he turned to back to Kemera in Nyamira.