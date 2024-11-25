The service light on a Polo Vivo acts as a reminder to perform routine maintenance, such as oil changes or inspections. After completing the required service, you can reset the light manually without special tools. This guide explains how to reset Polo Vivo service light to ensure it functions properly for future reminders.

Turn Off the Ignition

Ensure the car is in a stationary position with the ignition completely off. Remove the key from the ignition if necessary to confirm the system is powered down. Locate the Trip Reset Button

Identify the trip reset button, which is typically located on the instrument cluster near the speedometer or odometer. This button is used for resetting trip mileage and also for resetting the service light. Press and Hold the Trip Reset Button

Press and hold the trip reset button. While holding it, insert the key into the ignition and turn it to the “ON” position without starting the engine. Wait for the Service Light to Blink or Reset

Continue holding the trip reset button for about 10 to 20 seconds. The service light will either blink, turn off, or the display will show a confirmation message indicating the reset is complete. Release the Button and Turn Off the Ignition

Release the trip reset button once the service light resets. Turn the ignition off to finalize the process. Verify the Reset

Turn the ignition back on and check the dashboard to confirm the service light no longer appears. If the light is still on, repeat the steps to ensure the procedure is performed correctly.

Alternative Reset Method

Some Polo Vivo models may require a slightly different process:

Turn the ignition to the “ON” position without starting the engine.

Hold the trip reset button, then turn the ignition off and back on while continuing to press the button.

If the service light persists despite following these steps, consult the vehicle manual or seek professional assistance.

