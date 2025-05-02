Autopsy To Be Conducted On Slain MP Were’s Body On Monday, May 5, DCI Says

The family of slain Kaspul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were and police plan an autopsy on his body on May 5.

This will tell how he died and help police know what they are pursuing.

Were was shot and killed along Valley Road, Nairobi near City Mortuary on April 30 evening as he sat in his car in a traffic jam.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said they are progressing well in their probe.

Amin said immediately after the incident was reported, a feam of detectives from the DCI Homicide Bureau, supported by forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, was deployed to the scene.

“The team meticulously examined the crime scene and collected critical evidence essential to the investigation’s progress.

Detectives have forensically reconstructed Were’s movements from Parliament to the location of the shooting.”

“This detailed analysis has yielded significant leads, enabling investigators to narrow down to potential suspects. While the motive for this heinous act remains under investigation, preliminary investigations suggest that this was a targeted and premeditated act,” he said.

He added the team is pursuing all angles to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident.

An autopsy led by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor is scheduled for Monday, May 5, 2025, to provide further insights into the cause of death and support the investigation.

He urged the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation as our teams work diligently to ensure justice.

“We appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the nearest police station or use our toll-free lines: 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800

722 203).”

The gunman who pulled the trigger killing Were a hood to hide his identity.

The killer was captured on camera near where Were stopped to make financial transactions on his way from Parliament Building.

The man had a rider who was riding him from Parliament Building to City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road and later to Valley Road where the shooting happened on Wednesday April 30 at about 7.30 pm.

Detectives who visited the last places where the MP spent his final day are now relying on CCTV footage and witness accounts from his driver and bodyguard in pursuit of the killers.

On Thursday, detectives extended their probe to the National Assembly, where Were had spent most of his day attending to parliamentary duties.

According to reports, the MP left Parliament about 6.15 p.m., accompanied by his driver and bodyguard.

The vehicle was seen heading towards City Hall Way before taking a turn onto Wabera Street.

It was along this street that the MP’s car stopped.

His bodyguard briefly stepped out, walking into an M-Pesa shop where he reportedly deposited Sh20,000 into the MP’s phone.

CCTV footage in the area captured a man wearing a hood and carrying a bag who was monitoring the car.

The cameras also captured the MP and his team leaving the area at 7:19 p.m. and joining Kenyatta Avenue.

The driver changed route and joined Jakaya Kikwete Road to evade traffic before joining Argwings Kodhek Road.

Unaware they were being followed, they joined Valley Road, where there was traffic. The same man who was monitoring the car along Wabera Street was reportedly seen on top of a sports bike following the vehicle closely.

When the vehicle stopped after the traffic lights at 7:40 p.m., he (suspect) disembarked, went around the vehicle and went straight to his target.

He fired four shots at close range, shattering the window and hitting the MP on the chest and hand.

The killer ran towards the sports bike and the rider took off, heading towards Nairobi CBD.

The bodyguard, who was sitting behind the MP, reportedly told investigators that the shooting caught him unawares and he had to take cover before disembarking from the car to pursue the attackers, who were long gone.

He ran after the killers in vain, witnesses said.

He swiftly ran to help the MP, who was bleeding profusely and pleading for help. They rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and the bodyguard escaped unhurt in an attack that took less than a minute on a busy road.

Homicide detectives who visited the scene on Thursday morning to reconstruct the events, recovered three spent cartridges, which will be subjected to ballistic examination.

Later, detectives camped along Wabera Street where the MP was last spotted before his assailants shot him dead.

The same gunman and his rider are also said to have had lunch at a restaurant along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Police have collected CCTV footage from several shops in the area, which captured the suspect as he monitored the vehicle that was parked next to an M-Pesa shop.

In their pursuit of the killer, the detectives have questioned three people, including the MP’s driver, bodyguard, and the M-Pesa attendant. They also talked to staff at the restaurant.