How to Make Mince Curry

Mince curry, a staple in South African cuisine, combines aromatic spices with ground meat for a dish that’s rich in flavor and comforting to the palate. Perfecting this dish at home allows you to enjoy its unique blend of spices and textures, making it a favorite for family meals and gatherings.
Ingredients
- 500g (1 lb) minced beef or lamb
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil (vegetable or sunflower oil)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional, for added heat)
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup beef or vegetable broth
- Fresh cilantro or parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
- Prepare the Base
- Heat oil in a large skillet or pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add minced garlic and grated ginger, stirring constantly for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Brown the Minced Meat
- Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the minced beef or lamb to the skillet, breaking it up with a wooden spoon.
- Cook the meat until browned and cooked through, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking.
- Add Spices
- Reduce the heat to medium. Add curry powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika (if using), cinnamon powder, salt, and pepper to the skillet.
- Stir well to coat the meat and onion mixture with the spices. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
- Simmer with Tomatoes
- Add chopped tomatoes to the skillet, stirring to combine with the meat and spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften and release their juices.
- Add Broth and Simmer
- Pour in the beef or vegetable broth, stirring to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet or pot with a lid, and let the curry simmer gently for 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken slightly.
- Taste the curry and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.
- Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro or parsley before serving.
Tips for Success
- Customize the heat level by adjusting the amount of curry powder and paprika according to your preference.
- For a richer curry, you can add a tablespoon of tomato paste along with the chopped tomatoes.
- Serve mince curry with rice, naan bread, or roti for a complete and satisfying meal.
