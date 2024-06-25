fbpx
    How To Make Mince Curry

    Mince curry, a staple in South African cuisine, combines aromatic spices with ground meat for a dish that’s rich in flavor and comforting to the palate. Perfecting this dish at home allows you to enjoy its unique blend of spices and textures, making it a favorite for family meals and gatherings.

    Ingredients

    • 500g (1 lb) minced beef or lamb
    • 2 tablespoons cooking oil (vegetable or sunflower oil)
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 3 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
    • 2 tomatoes, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon curry powder
    • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
    • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
    • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional, for added heat)
    • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
    • Salt and pepper, to taste
    • 1 cup beef or vegetable broth
    • Fresh cilantro or parsley, chopped (for garnish)

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Base
      • Heat oil in a large skillet or pot over medium heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
      • Add minced garlic and grated ginger, stirring constantly for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
    2. Brown the Minced Meat
      • Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the minced beef or lamb to the skillet, breaking it up with a wooden spoon.
      • Cook the meat until browned and cooked through, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking.
    3. Add Spices
      • Reduce the heat to medium. Add curry powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, paprika (if using), cinnamon powder, salt, and pepper to the skillet.
      • Stir well to coat the meat and onion mixture with the spices. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
    4. Simmer with Tomatoes
      • Add chopped tomatoes to the skillet, stirring to combine with the meat and spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften and release their juices.
    5. Add Broth and Simmer
      • Pour in the beef or vegetable broth, stirring to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
      • Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet or pot with a lid, and let the curry simmer gently for 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together and the sauce to thicken slightly.
      • Taste the curry and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.
      • Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro or parsley before serving.

    Tips for Success

    • Customize the heat level by adjusting the amount of curry powder and paprika according to your preference.
    • For a richer curry, you can add a tablespoon of tomato paste along with the chopped tomatoes.
    • Serve mince curry with rice, naan bread, or roti for a complete and satisfying meal.

