Sweatcoin is an app that rewards you for being active, turning your steps into digital currency called Sweatcoins. This currency can then be exchanged for rewards, used to unlock exclusive deals, or, with certain methods, converted into cash. Here’s how to make money with sweatcoin and make the most of this app.

Start by downloading the Sweatcoin app from your device’s app store. It’s available for both iOS and Android. Once installed, register with your email and allow the app to track your steps. The app uses your phone’s GPS to monitor outdoor movement, so make sure to enable location access.

Walk to Earn Sweatcoins

The primary way to earn Sweatcoins is by walking or running outdoors. For every 1,000 verified steps, you earn about 0.95 Sweatcoins. Although indoor steps aren’t always counted accurately, the app is most effective at tracking outdoor activities. The more steps you take, the more Sweatcoins you accumulate.

Upgrade Your Membership

Sweatcoin offers various membership levels that allow you to earn more each day:

Mover (free): Earn up to 5 Sweatcoins per day.

(free): Earn up to 5 Sweatcoins per day. Shaker : Earn up to 10 Sweatcoins per day for a small monthly fee.

: Earn up to 10 Sweatcoins per day for a small monthly fee. Quaker : Earn up to 15 Sweatcoins per day with a slightly higher monthly fee.

: Earn up to 15 Sweatcoins per day with a slightly higher monthly fee. Breaker: Earn up to 20 Sweatcoins daily, which is ideal if you’re very active.

Higher tiers are a good choice if you consistently walk or run a lot. Just weigh the subscription fee against your average daily earnings to see if the upgrade makes sense.

Participate in Daily Rewards and Challenges

To boost your earnings, take advantage of the app’s daily rewards and challenges:

Open the app each day to claim free Sweatcoins by watching short ads. You can do this up to three times a day, earning additional Sweatcoins without any physical effort.

Sweatcoin often hosts step challenges where you can compete with others to earn extra Sweatcoins, prizes, or exclusive rewards. These challenges are time-sensitive, so check the app regularly to join.

Refer Friends to Earn More

Sweatcoin rewards users for referring friends. By sharing your referral link with others, you can earn extra Sweatcoins every time someone signs up using your link. It’s an easy way to boost your earnings, especially if you have an active social circle or following.

Redeem Sweatcoins for Rewards

Sweatcoin partners with various brands to offer products, discounts, and services in exchange for your Sweatcoins. Rewards change frequently and include items like fitness gear, gadgets, experiences, and even cash rewards. Keep an eye on the app’s marketplace to see what’s available and redeem Sweatcoins for items you’d use or enjoy.

Exchange Sweatcoins for Cash

While Sweatcoin doesn’t allow direct cash withdrawals, there are indirect ways to turn Sweatcoins into money:

Occasionally, the app includes cash or PayPal rewards in its marketplace. These can require a high Sweatcoin balance, so it’s best suited for users who have accumulated a lot over time.

Some people sell Sweatcoins to others who want to purchase items from the app. If you go this route, it’s essential to be cautious and verify buyers to avoid scams.

Alternatively, save up your Sweatcoins to exchange them for high-value rewards in the app that you would otherwise buy, helping you save money.

Final Tips

The more active you are, the faster your Sweatcoin balance grows. Daily walks, runs, or outdoor activities can steadily build your earnings.

New offers appear often, so browse the marketplace to find deals or limited-time cash rewards.

Using Sweatcoin can motivate you to be more active, making it a helpful companion for fitness goals while earning along the way.

