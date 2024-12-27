Blinds are a common window covering that offers privacy, controls light, and enhances the look of a room. Closing them properly depends on the type of blinds you have. Here’s how to close blinds.

Horizontal Blinds (Venetian Blinds)

Find the rod (tilt wand) or cord that adjusts the slats.

Twist the wand or pull the tilt cord to angle the slats until they fully close. For complete darkness, ensure the slats overlap tightly.

If the blinds are raised, pull the lift cord downward slightly to release the lock, then let the blinds lower gradually. Secure the cord when they are fully lowered.

Vertical Blinds

Use the wand or chain to rotate the vertical slats until they are closed. Ensure the slats overlap for maximum privacy.

If the blinds are open along the window, pull the cord or slide the wand to draw them together.

Roller Blinds

Grip the bottom of the blind and pull it downward gently to unfurl it.

Once the blind is at the desired position, release it slowly to engage the locking mechanism.

Roman Blinds

Use the cord or chain mechanism to release the blind, letting it fall into place. Stop when it reaches the bottom of the window.

Smooth out any folds to ensure the blind hangs evenly.

Smart Blinds

For automated blinds, use the remote control or a connected app to close them. Select the “close” option to adjust them to the desired position.

