    How To Make Poached Eggs In Microwave

    Poached eggs are a delicious addition to many dishes, and making them in the microwave is fast and easy. With just a mug of water, an egg, and a microwave, you can create a perfectly poached egg in minutes. Here’s how to make poached eggs in microwave.

    Ingredients You’ll Need

    • 1 large egg
    • 1/2 cup water
    • 1/4 teaspoon vinegar (optional, helps egg whites set)
    1. Prepare the Mug or Bowl

    Start by selecting a microwave-safe mug or small bowl. Make sure it’s deep enough to hold at least half a cup of water without spilling.

    Pour 1/2 cup of water into the mug or bowl. The water should cover the egg completely.

    Add a few drops or up to 1/4 teaspoon of vinegar if you have it. This helps the egg whites set more quickly and reduces spreading.

    1. Crack the Egg

    Carefully crack the egg into the water. Make sure the yolk stays intact to avoid it breaking in the microwave.

    Try to keep the egg centered in the mug so it cooks evenly.

    1. Microwave the Egg

    Cooking time can vary depending on the microwave’s power, so watch carefully to avoid overcooking.

    Place a microwave-safe plate or lid on top of the mug to prevent splatters.

    Microwave on medium or 50% power for 30 seconds. Check the egg’s progress, as microwaves vary in strength.

    If the egg isn’t fully set, continue cooking in 10-second intervals until the whites are set, and the yolk is still soft (about 45-60 seconds total in most microwaves).

    1. Remove the Egg

    Use an oven mitt or towel to avoid burns, as the mug may be hot.

    Using a slotted spoon, gently lift the egg out of the water to avoid breaking the yolk.

    1. Drain and Serve

    Place the poached egg on a paper towel to absorb any extra water before serving.

    Serve the poached egg on toast, with salad, or as a topping for your favorite breakfast dish.

    Final Tips

    Adjust the cooking time based on your microwave’s wattage. Lower wattage microwaves may require slightly longer.

    Microwaving too long will result in a firm yolk. Keep an eye on the egg to achieve the desired consistency.

