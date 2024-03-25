Rock buns, also known as rock cakes, are delightful and rustic treats that are simple to make and perfect for any occasion. With their crumbly texture and bursts of sweetness from dried fruits, these buns are a beloved classic. Follow this easy recipe on how to make rock buns in no time!

Ingredients

225g (1 3/4 cups) self-raising flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

115g (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

115g (1/2 cup) granulated sugar

1 egg

50g (1/3 cup) mixed dried fruit (such as raisins, currants, or sultanas)

1-2 tablespoons milk

Optional: 1/2 teaspoon mixed spice or ground cinnamon for added flavor

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder. If using, add the mixed spice or ground cinnamon for extra flavor. Add the cold, cubed butter to the flour mixture. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. This step helps create a crumbly texture in the finished rock buns. Stir in the granulated sugar and mixed dried fruit until evenly distributed throughout the mixture. In a separate small bowl, beat the egg lightly with a fork. Gradually add the beaten egg to the flour mixture, stirring until a dough starts to form. Add 1-2 tablespoons of milk as needed to bring the mixture together into a soft, slightly sticky dough. Using a spoon or your hands, divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into rough, rounded buns. Place the buns onto the prepared baking tray, leaving some space between each bun as they will spread slightly during baking. Bake the rock buns in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and firm to the touch. You can also insert a skewer into the center of a bun – if it comes out clean, the buns are ready. Once baked, remove the rock buns from the oven and transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. Serve the rock buns as they are, or enjoy them warm with a spread of butter or jam for extra indulgence. These homemade treats are perfect for sharing with family and friends or enjoying as a sweet snack any time of day.

